Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 5,320 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 820 ($10.01) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 722 ($8.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

HSBC Trading Down 0.6 %

HSBC opened at $39.46 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.