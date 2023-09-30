Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516,329 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,274.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

