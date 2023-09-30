New Harbor Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

