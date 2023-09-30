Next 15 Group’s (NFG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Next 15 Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 641 ($7.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32,050.00 and a beta of 1.38. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 542 ($6.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 859 ($10.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 608.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Next 15 Group’s payout ratio is presently 75,000.00%.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

