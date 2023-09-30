NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

