Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.17.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.34. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

