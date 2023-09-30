Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,543. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

