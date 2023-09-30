Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.99

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $13.25. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 3,977 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

