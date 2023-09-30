Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NUVL. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, September 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NUVL opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,270. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

