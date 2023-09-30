Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 124.1% in September

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

