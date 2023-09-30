NXM Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,948.75 or 1.00014590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

