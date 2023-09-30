NXT Nutritionals (OTCMKTS:NXTH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NXT Nutritionals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NXT Nutritionals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

NXT Nutritionals Trading Down 100.0 %

NXT Nutritionals Company Profile

NXT Nutritionals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NXT Nutritionals, Inc, develops and markets sweetener, and other food and beverage products in the United States. The company offers its sweetener under SUSTA branded name, which is used as a table top sweetener alternative to sugar and other sweeteners; and as an ingredient in beverages, cereals, baked goods, dairy products, candies, and chewing gum.

