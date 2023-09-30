O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 5,959 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 217.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $147.85 and a one year high of $191.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.95) to GBX 4,000 ($48.85) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.01) to GBX 3,800 ($46.40) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

