O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $372.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

