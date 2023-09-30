O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 12,875 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $2.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 74.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

