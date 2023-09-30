O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 16,457 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

