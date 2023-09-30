O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

