O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

