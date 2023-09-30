O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.69 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.