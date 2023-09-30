O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,139 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,061 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

