O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $203.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

