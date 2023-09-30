O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $30.61 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,207 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

