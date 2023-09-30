O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 197.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

