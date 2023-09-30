O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 198.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.58 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

