Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.23.

Olin stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

