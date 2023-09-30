OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.33

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 55382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

OMRON Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the second quarter valued at $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

