OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.33

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 55382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.
OMRON Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OMRON
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
