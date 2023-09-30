OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $124,720.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,554,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 4,633 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $124,720.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,554,510.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Schraudenbach bought 3,624 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,877.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $292,372. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEW opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($1.43). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.55 million. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

