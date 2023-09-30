OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 4.5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 1,780,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,144,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,781,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,422,683.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OPKO Health by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

