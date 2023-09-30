Oppenheimer Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $62.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of USB opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

