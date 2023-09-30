Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Oracle by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.