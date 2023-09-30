Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 160,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.
Orca Gold Company Profile
Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
