Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 2,539.68%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.