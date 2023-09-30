Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 2,539.68%.
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
