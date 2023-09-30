Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.67

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 281615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on OM. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.18 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $475,200. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

