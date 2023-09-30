Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.65. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $139,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

