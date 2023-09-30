Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 544 ($6.64). 78,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 144,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548 ($6.69).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 556.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of £495.48 million, a P/E ratio of -655.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

