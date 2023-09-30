Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.