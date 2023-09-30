Pacific Sage Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM opened at $140.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

