Pacific Sage Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $58.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.