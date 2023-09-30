Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.76 on Friday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 66,850.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

