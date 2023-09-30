Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.76 on Friday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.
Park City Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
