Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $20.82. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 28,049 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -58.14%.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

