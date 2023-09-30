PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

