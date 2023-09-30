Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for NIOX Group (LON:NIOX)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 77 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

NIOX Group Stock Performance

NIOX Group stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.02. The company has a market capitalization of £281.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 1.06. NIOX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

