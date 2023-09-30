PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Trading Down 1%

Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 40,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 48,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEPG shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

PepGen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PepGen by 89.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PepGen by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepGen by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

