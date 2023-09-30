PFG Advisors Buys 144 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $473.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.25 and a 200 day moving average of $469.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

