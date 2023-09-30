PFG Advisors Buys 1,593 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

