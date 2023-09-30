PFG Advisors Buys 334 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $377.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $333.66 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

