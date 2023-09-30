PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.67 and its 200 day moving average is $301.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

