PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.97. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

