PFG Advisors Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 698,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

