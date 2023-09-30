PFG Advisors Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

GAIN stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

